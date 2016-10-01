YMCA: Rumors, Annual Campaign, And Community Importance

ALLIANCE — Recent rumors have dealt with whether or not the Alliance YMCA is shutting down. One popular rumor is that it will be closing down by Oct. 1. Several people with authority on the matter addressed the rumor and elaborated on how the YMCA operates.

Denise Harris, the CVO (chief voluntary officer, also known as the board president), addressed the rumors, “It’s a non-profit. It is frustrating to hear the rumors that are going around the community because it is a non-profit, we are going to have financial strain at times, but it is because of how we operate, as well.”

Mara Andersen, a volunteer fitness instructor, she has also been involved in fundraising for the YMCA, multiple camps (children and yoga), marketing, public relations, and helps to write grants, relayed a similar message, “The Y doesn’t take a profit for anything. We operate close to that ‘red line’ purposefully, so any money we have that ever comes in as surplus is poured right back into our programs and our offerings. We never ask for a profit for anything that we do; it’s a lot of thankless work, not that we ever expect to be thanked.”

Harris has plenty of history with the YMCA to back her up, and passion, “From my perspective, I grew up with my dad who was on the board my whole life, or he was volunteering at the Y. The other piece of it was when I was little. I remember after school in the evenings we would go to the Y as a family. My dad would get together with his friends and play racquetball, I would get to see my friends, and I’ve had birthday parties out there; it’s been a huge part of my life. That’s why I am so passionate about it and why I commit a lot of my time to volunteering on the board.”

Andersen mentioned, “A lot of people think we’re a gym, which kind of undercuts what we do there. We offer camps throughout the year for youth of all ages. We sponsor a lot of kids that participate in our camps. On any given night, you’re going to find at least 10 kids shooting hoops that aren’t out on the streets. Ultimately, we provide a space for the community. Anything it needs, we’re there to provide whether it is a space or fitness classes; it can be a place of refuge.”

The YMCA has had a huge positive impact in the community with their programs and classes, as well as their fitness room, basketball court, racquetball courts, and locker rooms.

Andersen added, “We do so much more than just provide a weight room. We can’t show you on a receipt what we’ve done, but we measure it in the positive vibe of our community in keeping crime rates down; it is about our impact to the community.”

“We have other health facilities, which is great, but it is so nice having a community center. In the colder seasons, when it isn’t nice outside, I have a lot of friends that want to have a place to take their kids because you can’t go to the park, but you can definitely go to the Y. Right now, I feel like people in general find it difficult to spend quality time together. I feel they aren’t always connect to their neighbors, a lot of face time happens through a phone; it’s nice to have a place where you can go and connect with people, to have social interaction outside of social media. Especially in a community at the size of Alliance, it’s really hard to find, on a consistent basis, the opportunity to go and have a personal connection with people,” Harris expressed about the importance of having the YMCA and what the community would be missing without it.

Corbin Coomes does a little bit of everything at the YMCA. He’s the chief of maintenance, sports coordinator, Tabata instructor, and fills in for the front desk. “I’m pretty invested here and I do all that I can. This place gave me a shot, and it’s been a great opportunity here, when I had applied and I started in March. After this fall, I will be more confident in my own outreach and I plan to promote my own influence in this community. I can say that I’m not the same person that I was before; I serve the public more and find a great reward for myself in doing so.”

Memberships are the biggest support for the YMCA with an estimated 379 membership packages, which is about 800 or more members. “Having a Y membership is huge. Just by doing that, you’re helping us budget for the year; it’s a consistent donation. In addition to memberships and program income, the other way we receive donations is through grants, which we do regular grant writing to support that, and through donations. It can be a regular donation, or specific, like if you wanted to donate towards a specific machine or for a specific program,” Harris conveyed in reference to how they are funded and the options available for donations.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, at 6 p.m. there will be a dinner and findraiser out at the West Side Event Center. The campaign for this event is known as the Annual Thriving Campaign, formerly known as the Sustaining Campaign.

Contact the YMCA at 308-763-2201 for information.